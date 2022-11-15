LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.12 15.17 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.20  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.90 14.77 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.32 15.22 
United Farmers Red Oak6.82 14.62 
United Farmers Creston 6.77 14.42 
United Farmers Essex 6.82 14.57 
Golden Triangle Craig6.97 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.87 14.47 
Gavilon/Creston6.82 14.57 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.00 14.72 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.12 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.61 14.11 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.83 14.67 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.17 14.82 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.19 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.12 
Poet Energy, Corning6.82 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.89 14.57 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.