|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.12
|15.17
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.20
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.90
|14.77
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.32
|15.22
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.82
|14.62
|United Farmers Creston
|6.77
|14.42
|United Farmers Essex
|6.82
|14.57
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.97
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.87
|14.47
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.82
|14.57
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.00
|14.72
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.12
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.61
|14.11
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.83
|14.67
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.17
|14.82
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.19
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|15.12
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.82
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.89
|14.57
Cash Grain Bids Tuesday, November 15, 2022
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Watson native arrested on numerous felony warrants
- Missing Blockton man found dead near Redding
- 1 killed, another injured in Nodaway County crash
- Two arrests reported in Fremont County
- Red Oak man arrested on Montgomery County warrant
- Katrina Beth Carnes, 56, Omaha
- Clarinda Lutheran School threat investigated
- Suspects in Mills, Pottawattamie County pursuit linked to numerous burglaries
- Nunn claims 3rd district victory
- Mills, Pottawattamie County pursuit results in pair of arrests
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 15
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
-
Nov 16
Anniversaries
-
Nov 16