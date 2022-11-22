|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.02
|14.90
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.19
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.87
|14.75
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.22
|15.05
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.84
|14.45
|United Farmers Creston
|6.90
|14.20
|United Farmers Essex
|6.81
|14.40
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.98
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.77
|14.30
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.87
|14.30
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.92
|14.50
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.99
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.51
|n/a
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.85
|14.45
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.17
|14.60
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.19
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.84
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.02
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.88
|14.30
Cash Grain Bids Tuesday, November 22, 2022
Morgan Martin
