LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.02 14.90 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.19  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.87 14.75 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.22 15.05 
United Farmers Red Oak6.84 14.45 
United Farmers Creston 6.90 14.20 
United Farmers Essex 6.81 14.40 
Golden Triangle Craig6.98 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.77 14.30 
Gavilon/Creston6.87 14.30 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.92 14.50 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.99 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.51 n/a 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.85 14.45 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.17 14.60 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.19 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.84 
Poet Energy, Corning7.02 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.88 14.30 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.