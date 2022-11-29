LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett   n/an/a 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.32  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.96 15.05 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.31 15.34 
United Farmers Red Oak6.97 14.75 
United Farmers Creston 7.03 14.50 
United Farmers Essex 6.97 14.70 
Golden Triangle Craig7.09 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.95 14.70 
Gavilon/Creston7.00 14.70 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.05 14.85 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.10 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.60 14.11 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.97 14.75 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.30 14.90 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.30 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.14 
Poet Energy, Corning7.06 XXX
Scoular/Hancock7.02 14.59 

