|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.07
|15.01
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.18
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.85
|15.00
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|7.22
|15.11
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.78
|14.37
|United Farmers Creston
|6.78
|14.22
|United Farmers Essex
|6.78
|14.32
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.97
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.83
|14.17
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.83
|14.32
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.96
|14.47
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.13
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.62
|14.14
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|6.78
|14.42
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|7.14
|14.57
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.16
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.91
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.82
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.87
|14.41
Cash Grain Bids Tuesday, November 8, 2022
Morgan Martin
