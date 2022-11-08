LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.07 15.01 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.18 XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.85 15.00
Kansas City/Bartlett7.22 15.11 
United Farmers Red Oak6.78 14.37 
United Farmers Creston 6.78 14.22 
United Farmers Essex 6.78 14.32 
Golden Triangle Craig6.97 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.83 14.17 
Gavilon/Creston6.83 14.32 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.96 14.47 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.13 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.62 14.14 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.78 14.42 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.14 14.57 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.16 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.91 
Poet Energy, Corning6.82 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.87 14.41 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.