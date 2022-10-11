LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.85 13.56 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.07  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.28 13.96 
United Farmers Red Oak6.73 13.36 
United Farmers Creston 6.95 13.26 
United Farmers Essex 6.73 13.31 
Golden Triangle Craig6.68 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.78 13.30 
Gavilon/Creston6.81 13.35 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.98 13.45 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.08 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.53 13.26 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.78 13.29 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.07 13.64 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.05 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.71 
Poet Energy, Corning6.83 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.88 13.21 

