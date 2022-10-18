LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.76 13.52 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.01  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburgn/a n/a 
Kansas City/Bartlettn/a n/a 
United Farmers Red Oak6.71 13.42 
United Farmers Creston 6.80 13.22 
United Farmers Essex 6.69 13.37 
Golden Triangle Craig6.81 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.68 13.27 
Gavilon/Creston6.73 13.32 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.96 13.52 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.11 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.51 13.42 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph6.71 13.25 
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs7.01 13.60 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.98 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.82 
Poet Energy, Corning6.77 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.76 13.17 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.