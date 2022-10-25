LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.91 13.82 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs   XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg  
Kansas City/Bartlett  
United Farmers Red Oak6.81 13.57 
United Farmers Creston 6.94 13.47 
United Farmers Essex 6.81 13.57 
Golden Triangle Craig6.86 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.75 13.43 
Gavilon/Creston6.95 13.53 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.01 13.68 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.16 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.56 13.52 
Heartland Co-Op/Randolph  
Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs  
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.16 XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 

14.07 

Poet Energy, Corning6.91 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.91 13.27 

