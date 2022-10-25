|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.91
|13.82
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.81
|13.57
|United Farmers Creston
|6.94
|13.47
|United Farmers Essex
|6.81
|13.57
|Golden Triangle Craig
|6.86
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.75
|13.43
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.95
|13.53
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.01
|13.68
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.16
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.56
|13.52
|Heartland Co-Op/Randolph
|Heartland Co-Op/Co. Bluffs
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.16
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
14.07
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.91
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.91
|13.27
Cash Grain Bids Tuesday, October 25, 2022
Morgan Martin
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
Your notification has been saved.
There was a problem saving your notification.
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
Don't have an account? Sign Up Today
Sign Up For Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Most Popular
Articles
- Emerson teen killed in rollover wreck
- Week 9 -- Friday Night Football LIVE Scoreboard
- Reported serial killer under investigation in Fremont County
- 2 arrested in Villisca incident
- Kennedy Haley, 17, Emerson, IA
- Shenandoah Police make arrest for numerous felony charges
- East Mills copes with student's death
- 2 arrested in Taylor County/Ringgold County investigation
- Westboro man arrested in Shenandoah traffic stop
- Council Bluffs man booked in Mills County burglary
Images
Videos
Upcoming Birthdays
-
Oct 25
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 26
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
-
Oct 27
Anniversaries
-
Oct 27