LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.41 4.81 12.42 12.42 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.63 4.91 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.21 4.79 XXX12.22 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.11 4.96 XXX 12.57 
United Farmers Red Oak5.46 4.80 12.42 

12.22 

United Farmers Creston 5.33 4.81 12.17 12.17 
United Farmers Essex 5.46 4.80 12.42 12.17 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.61 4.71 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.45 4.80 12.42 12.17 
Gavilon/CrestonXXX 4.86 XXX 12.17 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.31 4.83 12.47 12.27 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.77 4.88 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.84 XXX 12.35 XXX 
Cargill/Council BluffsXXX XXX XXX XXX 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.66 4.91 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.84 XXX 12.92 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 12.77 12.42 
Poet Energy, Corning4.96

4.93 

XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.36 4.86 12.42 12.27 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.01 4.56 12.22 12.05 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.47 4.81 12.43 12.19 

