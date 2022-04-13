LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.78 7.01 16.60 14.66 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.95 7.11 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.64 7.01 16.45 14.51 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.08 7.21 16.80 14.76 
United Farmers Red Oak7.65 6.86 16.30 14.26 
United Farmers Creston 7.58 6.83 15.95 14.21 
United Farmers Essex 7.50 6.86 16.20 14.21 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.63 6.96 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.29 6.85 16.03 14.30 
Gavilon/Creston7.59 6.90 16.08 14.35 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.62 6.99 16.36 14.55 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.58 7.06 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.40 6.75 16.25 14.25 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.88 7.06 16.26 14.67 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.93 7.06 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.65 14.75 
Poet Energy, Corning7.68 7.04 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.58 7.02 16.20 14.36 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.45 6.81 16.15 14.34 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.53 6.94 16.07 14.31 

