LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  8.15 7.13 17.17 14.89 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.25 7.24 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.96 7.14 16.97 14.75 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.40 7.33 17.32 14.99 
United Farmers Red Oak7.97 6.99 16.82 14.50 
United Farmers Creston 7.90 6.96 16.47 14.45 
United Farmers Essex 7.86 6.99 16.72 14.45 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig8.01 7.08 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.67 6.98 16.72 14.52 
Gavilon/Creston7.95 7.08 16.77 14.57 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.947.13 17.05 14.80 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.90 7.19 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.72 6.88 16.77 14.49 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs8.13 7.22 16.57 14.81 
SIRE/Council Bluffs8.23 7.19 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 17.17 14.99 
Poet Energy, Corning8.00 7.16 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.90 7.14 16.72 14.59 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.82 6.94 16.67 14.58 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.87 7.06 16.59 14.54 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.