|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|8.15
|7.13
|17.17
|14.89
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|8.25
|7.24
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.96
|7.14
|16.97
|14.75
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|8.40
|7.33
|17.32
|14.99
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.97
|6.99
|16.82
|14.50
|United Farmers Creston
|7.90
|6.96
|16.47
|14.45
|United Farmers Essex
|7.86
|6.99
|16.72
|14.45
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|8.01
|7.08
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.67
|6.98
|16.72
|14.52
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.95
|7.08
|16.77
|14.57
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.94
|7.13
|17.05
|14.80
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.90
|7.19
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|7.72
|6.88
|16.77
|14.49
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|8.13
|7.22
|16.57
|14.81
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|8.23
|7.19
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|17.17
|14.99
|Poet Energy, Corning
|8.00
|7.16
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.90
|7.14
|16.72
|14.59
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|7.82
|6.94
|16.67
|14.58
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|7.87
|7.06
|16.59
|14.54
Cash Grain Bids Wed. April 20, 2022
