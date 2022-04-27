|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|8.22
|7.14
|16.93
|14.85
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|8.32
|7.25
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.98
|7.15
|16.73
|14.70
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|8.42
|7.34
|17.13
|14.95
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.99
|7.00
|16.53
|14.50
|United Farmers Creston
|7.92
|6.97
|16.23
|14.45
|United Farmers Essex
|7.90
|7.00
|16.45
|14.45
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|8.15
|7.09
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.77
|7.00
|16.38
|14.50
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.92
|7.10
|16.48
|14.55
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.96
|7.14
|16.73
|14.75
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.92
|7.20
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|7.74
|6.89
|16.52
|14.44
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|8.15
|7.19
|16.37
|14.63
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|8.29
|7.22
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|16.92
|14.94
|Poet Energy, Corning
|8.04
|7.19
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|8.07
|7.15
|16.48
|14.55
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|7.89
|6.95
|16.43
|14.53
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|7.92
|7.08
|16.43
|14.50
Cash Grain Bids Wed. April 27, 2022
Morgan Martin
