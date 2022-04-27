LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  8.22 7.14 16.93 14.85 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.32 7.25 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.98 7.15 16.73 14.70 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.42 7.34 17.13 14.95 
United Farmers Red Oak7.99 7.00 16.53 14.50 
United Farmers Creston 7.92 6.97 16.23 14.45 
United Farmers Essex 7.90 7.00 16.45 14.45 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig8.15 7.09 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.77 7.00 16.38 14.50 
Gavilon/Creston7.92 7.10 16.48 14.55 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.96 7.14 16.73 14.75 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.92 7.20 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.74 6.89 16.52 14.44 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs8.15 7.19 16.37 14.63 
SIRE/Council Bluffs8.29 7.22 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.92 14.94 
Poet Energy, Corning8.04 7.19 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock8.07 7.15 16.48 14.55 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.89 6.95 16.43 14.53 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.92 7.08 16.43 14.50 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.