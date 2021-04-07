|Location
|Corn - Old Crop
|Corn - New Crop
|Beans - Old Crop
|Beans - New Crop
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.66
|4.56
|14.24
|12.21
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.62
|4.71
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.53
|4.51
|XXX
|12.11
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.76
|4.66
|14.34
|12.41
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.49
|4.44
|13.99
|12.06
|United Farmers Creston
|5.49
|4.46
|13.94
|12.01
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.39
|4.40
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.50
|4.55
|13.93
|12.06
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.55
|4.55
|14.13
|12.03
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.52
|4.55
|14.03
|12.16
|Green Plains Essex
|5.46
|4.46
|13.97
|11.96
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|5.36
|4.31
|13.79
|11.91
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.53
|4.63
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.36
|4.27
|13.88
|11.94
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.60
|4.85
|14.08
|12.70
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.61
|4.62
|XXX
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.52-5.55
|XXX
|14.13-14.38
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.28
|12.30
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.63
|4.53
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.55
|4.55
|13.84
12.11
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.29
|4.38
|13.69
|11.98
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|5.40
|4.50
|13.88
|12.05
Cash Grain Bids Wed. April 7, 2021
Morgan Martin
