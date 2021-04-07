LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.66 4.56 14.24 12.21 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.62 4.71 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.53 4.51 XXX12.11 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.76 4.66 14.34 12.41 
United Farmers Red Oak5.49 4.44 13.99 12.06 
United Farmers Creston 5.49 4.46 13.94 12.01 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.39 4.40 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.50 4.55 13.93 12.06 
Gavilon/Creston5.55 4.55 14.13 12.03 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.52 4.55 14.03 12.16 
Green Plains Essex5.46 4.46 13.97 11.96 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.36 4.31 13.79 11.91 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.53 4.63 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.36 4.27 13.88 11.94 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.60 4.85 14.08 12.70 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.61 4.62 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.52-5.55 XXX 14.13-14.38 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.28 12.30 
Poet Energy, Corning5.63 4.53 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.55 4.55 13.84 

12.11 

Craig Grain/Craig MO5.29 4.38 13.69 11.98 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.40 4.50 13.88 12.05 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.