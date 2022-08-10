LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.116.0614.9314.09 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.316.24XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.186.0914.8313.95
Kansas City/Bartlett6.905.5815.2913.03
United Farmers Red Oak7.115.9514.6813.80
United Farmers Creston 7.145.9214.3813.75
United Farmers Essex 7.015.8914.58
13.75
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.316.24XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.965,9614.5813.74
Gavilon/Creston7.216.0614.2813.90
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.165.8714.4813.78
Green Plains Shenandoah7.095.92XXXXXX
Agriland FS/ClarindaXXX XXXXXX XXX
Heartland Coop/Council BluffsXXXXXXXX
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.095.65XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX XXXXXX
Poet Energy, Corning6.835.71XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.585.7714.1013.30

