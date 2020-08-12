|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.07
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.45
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.01
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|2.97
|n/a
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.71
|7.93
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|2.87
|8.21
|Gavilon/Creston
|2.90
|8.33
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|2.95
|8.33
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|2.93
|8.28
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|2.94
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.78
|8.23
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.75
|8.23
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.05
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.14
|8.73
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|2.99 - 3.01
|8.53
|Poet Energy/Corning
|2.86
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|2.99
|8.23
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.02
|8.43
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|2.90
|8.23
|United Farmers/Creston
|2.91
|8.23
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|2.96
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.81
|8.18
