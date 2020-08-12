LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.07 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.45
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.01 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 2.97 n/a
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.71 7.93
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.87 8.21
 Gavilon/Creston 2.90 8.33
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 2.95 8.33
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 2.93 8.28
 Golden Triangle/Craig 2.94 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.78 8.23
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.75 8.23
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.05 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.14 8.73
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 2.99 - 3.01 8.53
 Poet Energy/Corning 2.86 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 2.99 8.23
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.02 8.43
 United Farmers/Red Oak 2.90 8.23
 United Farmers/Creston 2.91 8.23
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 2.96 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.81 8.18