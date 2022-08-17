LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.00 5.85 14.30 13.55 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs   XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg    
Kansas City/Bartlett    
United Farmers Red Oak6.80 5.77 14.30 13.25 
United Farmers Creston 6.68 5.74 14.15 13.20 
United Farmers Essex 6.70 5.75 14.20 13.20 
Golden Triangle Energy CraigXXX6.12XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.76 5.72 14.05 13.20 
Gavilon/Creston6.71 5.92 13.90 13.40 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.76 5.82 14.10 13.40 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.15 5.82 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/ClarindaXXX 5.52 XXX 13.14
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.01 5.88 14.26 13.53 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.05 5.87 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.65 13.70 
Poet Energy, Corning7.00 5.94 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.65 5.82 14.00 13.20 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.