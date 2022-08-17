|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.00
|5.85
|14.30
|13.55
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.80
|5.77
|14.30
|13.25
|United Farmers Creston
|6.68
|5.74
|14.15
|13.20
|United Farmers Essex
|6.70
|5.75
|14.20
|13.20
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|XXX
|6.12
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.76
|5.72
|14.05
|13.20
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.71
|5.92
|13.90
|13.40
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.76
|5.82
|14.10
|13.40
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.15
|5.82
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|XXX
|5.52
|XXX
|13.14
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.01
|5.88
|14.26
|13.53
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.05
|5.87
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.65
|13.70
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.00
|5.94
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.65
|5.82
|14.00
|13.20
Cash Grain Bids Wed. Aug. 17, 2022
Morgan Martin
