|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.15
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.79
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.11
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.13
|N/A
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|2.87
|8.37
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.00
|8.54
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.00
|8.59
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.05
|8.61
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.00
|8.54
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.05
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|2.88
|8.54
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|2.85
|8.44
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.10
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.25
|8.97
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.15 - 3.17
|8.75 - 8.78
|Poet Energy/Corning
|2.97
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.10
|8.54
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.13
|8.74
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.00
|8.49
|United Farmers/Creston
|2.99
|8.47
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.06
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|2.89
|8.47
