LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.21 6.27 14.27 14.27 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.61 6.39 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.26 6.22 14.07 14.17 
Kansas City/Bartlett    
United Farmers Red Oak7.41 6.22 14.97 13.92 
United Farmers Creston 7.34 6.19 14.82 13.87 
United Farmers Essex 7.31 6.20 14.87 13.87 
Golden Triangle Energy CraigXXX 6.47 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.21 6.17 14.57 13.87 
Gavilon/Creston7.41 6.37 14.57 14.07 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.36 6.27 14.57 14.07 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.576.37 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/ClarindaXXX 5.97 XXX 13.81 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.55 6.33 15.06 14.33 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.51 6.32 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.32 14.37 
Poet Energy, Corning7.52 6.45 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.16 6.27 14.67 13.87 

