|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.21
|6.27
|14.27
|14.27
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|7.61
|6.39
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|7.26
|6.22
|14.07
|14.17
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.41
|6.22
|14.97
|13.92
|United Farmers Creston
|7.34
|6.19
|14.82
|13.87
|United Farmers Essex
|7.31
|6.20
|14.87
|13.87
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|XXX
|6.47
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.21
|6.17
|14.57
|13.87
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.41
|6.37
|14.57
|14.07
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.36
|6.27
|14.57
|14.07
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.57
|6.37
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|XXX
|5.97
|XXX
|13.81
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.55
|6.33
|15.06
|14.33
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.51
|6.32
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|15.32
|14.37
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.52
|6.45
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.16
|6.27
|14.67
|13.87
Cash Grain Bids Wed. August 24, 2022
