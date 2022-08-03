LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.76 5.61 14.35 13.35 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.02 5.71 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.89 5.61 14.25 13.25 
Kansas City/Bartlett    
United Farmers Red Oak6.82 5.56 14.15 13.00 
United Farmers Creston 6.95 5.53 13.90 12.95 
United Farmers Essex 6.72 5.54 14.05 12.95 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.92 5.96 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.82 5.56 14.10 12.98 
Gavilon/Creston6.82 5.66 13.70 13.10 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.92 5.64 13.90 13.20 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.07 5.66 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/ClarindaXXX 5.36 XXX 12.93 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.01 5.69 14.32 13.57 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.92 5.71 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.44 13.49 
Poet Energy, Corning6.66 5.74 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.41 5.62 13.80 13.00 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.47 5.46 14.10 13.00 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.92 5.56 14.05 13.02 

