|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|7.30
|6.40
|13.97
|13.97
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.96
|6.36
|13.73
|13.83
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|United Farmers Red Oak
|7.41
|6.36
|14.53
|13.58
|United Farmers Creston
|7.39
|6.33
|14.38
|13.53
|United Farmers Essex
|7.31
|6.34
|14.43
|13.53
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|7.44
|6.60
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|7.21
|6.36
|14.43
|13.53
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.36
|6.56
|14.23
|13.73
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.46
|6.43
|14.23
|13.73
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.81
|6.51
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|XXX
|6.10
|XXX
|13.46
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.72
|6.59
|14.38
|14.13
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.46
|6.51
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.87
|14.12
|Poet Energy, Corning
|7.50
|6.55
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|7.24
|6.40
|14.32
|13.52
Cash Grain Bids Wed. August 31, 2022
Morgan Martin
