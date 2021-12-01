LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.79 12.13 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.77  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.58 12.08 
Kansas City/Bartlett5.96 12.43 
United Farmers Red Oak5.35 11.98 
United Farmers Creston 5.28 11.83 
United Farmers Essex 5.35 11.93 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.62 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.42 11.88 
Gavilon/Creston5.38 11.93 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.51 12.03 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.62 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.31 11.93 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.67 12.14 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.70 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.67-5.72 12.14-12.27 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.38 
Poet Energy, Corning5.61 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.57 11.88 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.30 11.73 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.39 11.93 

