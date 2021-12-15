|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.92
|12.57
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.91
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.76
|12.48
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.11
|12.77
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.58
|12.43
|United Farmers Creston
|5.54
|12.23
|United Farmers Essex
|5.58
|12.33
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.86
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.56
|12.26
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.68
|12.31
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.72
|12.46
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.76
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.45
|12.27
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|5.95
|12.57
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.88
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.95
|12.56-12.79
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|12.82
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.76
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.66
|12.22
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.48
|12.13
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|5.61
|12.27
Cash Grain Bids Wed. Dec. 15, 2021
Morgan Martin
