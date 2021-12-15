LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.92 12.57 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.91  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.76 12.48 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.11 12.77 
United Farmers Red Oak5.58 12.43 
United Farmers Creston 5.54 12.23 
United Farmers Essex 5.58 12.33 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.86 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.56 12.26 
Gavilon/Creston5.68 12.31 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.72 12.46 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.76 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.45 12.27 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.95 12.57 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.88 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.95 12.56-12.79 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.82 
Poet Energy, Corning5.76 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.66 12.22 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.48 12.13 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.61 12.27 

