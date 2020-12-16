LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.21 4.27 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.28 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.14 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett4.31 11.77 
United Farmers Red Oak4.12 11.39 
United Farmers Creston 4.12 11.29 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig3.98 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah4.07 11.32 
Gavilon/Creston4.14 11.32 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.15 11.47 
Green Plains Essex4.01 11.33 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 3.92 11.31 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.19 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda3.85 11.17 
Cargill/Council Bluffsclosed closed 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.27 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.25 11.61-11.64 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 11.63 
Poet Energy, Corning4.09 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.17 11.37 
Craig Grain/Craig MO3.89 11.08 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene4.06 11.38 

