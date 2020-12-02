LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.17 11.25 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.21 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.06 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett4.27 11.48 
United Farmers Red Oak4.02 11.08 
United Farmers Creston 4.02 10.98 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig3.99 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah3.99 11.03 
Gavilon/Creston4.07 11.03 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.05 11.08 
Green Plains Essex3.98 11.03 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 3.89 10.93 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.18 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda3.72 10.89 
Cargill/Council Bluffs4.13 11.30 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.21 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.04-4.19 11.39-11.42 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 11.33 
Poet Energy, Corning4.08 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.14 11.08 
Craig Grain/Craig MO3.86 10.77 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene3.99 10.98 

