LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett   4.35 12.33
Bartlett/Council Bluffs  4.43XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 4.34XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett 4.53 12.45
United Farmers Red Oak 4.32 12.14
United Farmers Creston  4.35 12.04
Golden Triangle Energy Craig 4.16XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah 4.31 12.10
Gavilon/Creston 4.34 12.10
Gavilon/Nebraska City 4.32 12.17
Green Plains Essex 4.21 12.09
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins  4.12 12.07
Green Plains Shenandoah 4.39XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda 4.11 11.89
Cargill/Council Bluffs n/a n/a
SIRE/Council Bluffs 4.44XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs 4.26 11.95
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX  12.40
Poet Energy, Corning 4.29XXX 
Scoular/Hancock 4.37 12.15
Craig Grain/Craig MO 4.09 11.89
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene 4.24 12.02

