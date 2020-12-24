LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett   4.38 12.36
Bartlett/Council Bluffs  4.47XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 4.38XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett 4.56 12.48
United Farmers Red Oak 4.36 12.19
United Farmers Creston  4.39 12.09
Golden Triangle Energy Craig 4.31XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah 4.35 12.14
Gavilon/Creston 4.38 12.14
Gavilon/Nebraska City 4.36 12.21
Green Plains Essex 4.25 12.13
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins  4.16 12.11
Green Plains Shenandoah 4.43XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda 4.14 12.00
Cargill/Council Bluffs n/a n/a
SIRE/Council Bluffs 4.48XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs 4.29 12.08
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX  12.44
Poet Energy, Corning 4.32XXX 
Scoular/Hancock 4.40 12.18
Craig Grain/Craig MO 4.13 11.94
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene 4.30 12.18

