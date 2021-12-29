LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.08 13.56
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.07 XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.93 13.47
Kansas City/Bartlett6.25 13.71 
United Farmers Red Oak5.81 13.47
United Farmers Creston 5.78 13.29
United Farmers Essex 5.81 13.42 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.05 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.8313.36
Gavilon/Creston5.86 13.28 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.9413.43 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.96XXX
Agriland FS / ClarindaXXXXXX
Heartland Coop/Council BluffsXXXXXX
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.06XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.65-5.8213.24-13.37
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX13.73 
Poet Energy, Corning5.75 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.9213.26
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.6813.11
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.8213.22

