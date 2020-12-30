LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.60 12.70 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.70 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.58 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett4.80 12.86 
United Farmers Red Oak4.59 12.59 
United Farmers Creston 4.61 12.49 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.59 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah4.63 12.51 
Gavilon/Creston4.57 12.47 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.59 12.58 
Green Plains Essex4.49 12.54 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 4.40 12.52 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.65 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.26 12.20 
Cargill/Council Bluffs4.74 13.03 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.72 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.52-4.62 12.73-12.75 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.80 
Poet Energy, Corning4.56 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.64 12.59 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.37 12.34 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene4.54 12.58 

