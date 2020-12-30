|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.60
|12.70
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|4.70
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|4.58
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|4.80
|12.86
|United Farmers Red Oak
|4.59
|12.59
|United Farmers Creston
|4.61
|12.49
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|4.59
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|4.63
|12.51
|Gavilon/Creston
|4.57
|12.47
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|4.59
|12.58
|Green Plains Essex
|4.49
|12.54
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|4.40
|12.52
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|4.65
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|4.26
|12.20
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|4.74
|13.03
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|4.72
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|4.52-4.62
|12.73-12.75
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|12.80
|Poet Energy, Corning
|4.56
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|4.64
|12.59
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|4.37
|12.34
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|4.54
|12.58
Cash Grain Bids Wed. Dec. 30, 2020
Morgan Martin
