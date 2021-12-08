LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.93 12.51 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.95  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.77 12.46 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.12 12.76 
United Farmers Red Oak5.53 12.41 
United Farmers Creston 5.47 12.21 
United Farmers Essex 5.53 12.31 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.87 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.55 12.23 
Gavilon/Creston5.55 12.31 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.71 12.41 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.77 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.47 12.26 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs5.88 12.47 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.87 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.83-5.91 12.47-12.60 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 12.71 
Poet Energy, Corning5.77 XXX
Scoular/Hancock5.67 12.21 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.45 12.06 
Heartland Co-op Randolph5.61 12.26 

