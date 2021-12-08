|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|5.93
|12.51
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.95
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.77
|12.46
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.12
|12.76
|United Farmers Red Oak
|5.53
|12.41
|United Farmers Creston
|5.47
|12.21
|United Farmers Essex
|5.53
|12.31
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.87
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|5.55
|12.23
|Gavilon/Creston
|5.55
|12.31
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|5.71
|12.41
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.77
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.47
|12.26
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|5.88
|12.47
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.87
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.83-5.91
|12.47-12.60
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|12.71
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.77
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.67
|12.21
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.45
|12.06
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|5.61
|12.26
Cash Grain Bids Wed. Dec. 8, 2021
Morgan Martin
