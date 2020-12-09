LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.17 11.34 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.24 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.08 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett4.27 11.54 
United Farmers Red Oak4.09 11.14 
United Farmers Creston 4.09 11.04 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig3.97 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah4.04 11.09 
Gavilon/Creston4.11 11.09 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.09 11.19 
Green Plains Essex3.98 11.08 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 3.89 10.98 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.18 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda3.75 10.75 
Cargill/Council Bluffs4.13 11.35 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.24 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.07-4.20 11.22-11.25 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 11.38 
Poet Energy, Corning4.06 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.13 11.14 
Craig Grain/Craig MO3.86 10.83 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene4.02 11.08 

