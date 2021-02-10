LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.1713.36
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.17 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.15 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.26 13.44 
United Farmers Red Oak5.12 13.12 
United Farmers Creston 5.12 13.07 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.99 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.15 13.09 
Gavilon/Creston5.09 13.34 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.1513.14
Green Plains Essex5.13 13.03 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.05 13.04 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.19 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda  
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.3413.54
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.16XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.36-5.4013.77-13.86
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.39
Poet Energy, Corning5.14XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.1713.19 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.9112.92 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.0513.09 

