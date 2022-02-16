LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.37 5.59 15.57 14.05 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.40 5.75 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.32 5.59 15.48 14.01 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.57 5.79 15.87 14.25 
United Farmers Red Oak6.23 5.54 15.43 13.86 
United Farmers Creston 6.19 5.51 15.23 13.81 
United Farmers Essex 6.21 5.54 15.38 13.81 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.30 5.55 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.27 5.59 15.46 13.91 
Gavilon/Creston6.19 XXX 15.33 13.91 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.32 5.5915.50 14.06 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.36 XXX XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.17 5.45 15.51 13.90 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.30 5.69 15.21 13.92 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.29 5.64 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.67 14.20 
Poet Energy, Corning6.25 5.62 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.30 5.64 15.47 13.85 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.11 5.41 15.33 13.86 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.19 5.54 15.38 13.86 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.