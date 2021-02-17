LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.40 13.72 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.37 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.35 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.45 13.84 
United Farmers Red Oak5.34 13.44 
United Farmers Creston 5.33 13.39 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.17 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.32 13.38 
Gavilon/Creston5.34 13.63 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.34 13.48 
Green Plains Essex5.29 13.33 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.21 13.34 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.35 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.16 13.25 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.53 13.83 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.35 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.32-5.36 13.60-13.69 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.68 
Poet Energy, Corning5.35 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.36 13.49 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.09 13.22 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.23 13.38 

