LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.46 14.14 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.43 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.41 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.51 14.29 
United Farmers Red Oak5.40 13.94 
United Farmers Creston 5.39 13.84 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.19 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.37 13.88 
Gavilon/Creston5.39 14.16 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.38 13.99 
Green Plains Essex5.35 13.88
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.27 13.74 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.41 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.22 13.66 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.59 14.23 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.39 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.33-5.37 13.86-14.06 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.23 
Poet Energy, Corning5.41 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.42 13.89 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.15 13.62 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.29 13.85 

