LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  5.3513.55 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.36XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.34 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.37 13.61 
United Farmers Red Oak5.29 13.26 
United Farmers Creston 5.2913.16 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.08XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah5.28 13.26 
Gavilon/Creston5.2613.46 
Gavilon/Nebraska City5.3213.31 
Green Plains Essex5.30 13.20 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 5.22 13.21 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.36 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda  
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.52 13.71 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.33 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.18-5.29 5.18-5.29
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.51
Poet Energy, Corning5.32 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.35 13.31 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.08 13.09 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene5.22 13.26 

