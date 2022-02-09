|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.40
|15.75
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.40
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.32
|15.55
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.57
|16.03
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.23
|15.48
|United Farmers Creston
|6.21
|15.35
|United Farmers Essex
|6.23
|15.48
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.32
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.26
|15.56
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.23
|15.40
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.32
|15.60
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.36
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|6.16
|15.62
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|6.26
|15.41
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.32
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.26-6.27
|15.41-15.54
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|15.79
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.27
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.33
|15.55
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.15
|15.45
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|6.18
|15.44
Cash Grain Bids Wed. Feb. 9, 2022
Morgan Martin
