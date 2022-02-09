LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.40 15.75 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.40  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.32 15.55 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.57 16.03 
United Farmers Red Oak6.23 15.48
United Farmers Creston 6.21 15.35 
United Farmers Essex 6.23 15.48 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.32 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.26 15.56 
Gavilon/Creston6.23 15.40 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.32 15.60 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.36 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.16 15.62 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.26 15.41 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.32 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.26-6.27 15.41-15.54 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 15.79 
Poet Energy, Corning6.27 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.33 15.55 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.15 15.45 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.18 15.44 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.