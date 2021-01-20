|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|4.96
|13.41
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|5.06
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|5.01
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|5.06
|13.48
|United Farmers Red Oak
|4.96
|13.25
|United Farmers Creston
|4.95
|13.15
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|5.01
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|4.97
|13.23
|Gavilon/Creston
|4.95
|13.28
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|4.99
|13.28
|Green Plains Essex
|4.93
|13.23
|Green Plains Grain/Hopkins
|4.82
|13.13
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|5.03
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|4.80
|13.00
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|5.22
|13.69
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|5.04
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|5.01-5.11
|13.57-13.65
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|13.49
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.04
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|5.01
|13.23
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|4.72
|13.03
|Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene
|4.90
|13.24
Cash Grain Bids Wed. Jan. 20, 2021
Morgan Martin
