LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.96 13.41 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 5.06 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg5.01 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.06 13.48 
United Farmers Red Oak4.96 13.25 
United Farmers Creston 4.95 13.15 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig5.01 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah4.97 13.23 
Gavilon/Creston4.95 13.28 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.99 13.28 
Green Plains Essex4.93 13.23 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 4.82 13.13 
Green Plains Shenandoah5.03 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.80 13.00 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.22 13.69 
SIRE/Council Bluffs5.04 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs5.01-5.11 13.57-13.65 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.49 
Poet Energy, Corning5.04 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock5.01 13.23 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.72 13.03 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene4.90 13.24 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.