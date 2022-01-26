LocationCorn (nearby bid)Beans (nearby bid)
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.25 14.35 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.29  XXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.17 14.15 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.40 14.60 
United Farmers Red Oak6.10 14.00 
United Farmers Creston 6.07 13.85 
United Farmers Essex 6.05 13.95 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.22 XXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.04 14.05 
Gavilon/Creston6.02 14.00 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.15 14.15 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.13 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda5.97 14.20 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs6.22 13.87 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.22 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.22 13.87-13.97 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 14.30 
Poet Energy, Corning5.92 XXX
Scoular/Hancock6.17 14.10 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.94 13.85 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.03 13.90 

