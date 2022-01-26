|Location
|Corn (nearby bid)
|Beans (nearby bid)
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.25
|14.35
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|6.29
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|6.17
|14.15
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|6.40
|14.60
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.10
|14.00
|United Farmers Creston
|6.07
|13.85
|United Farmers Essex
|6.05
|13.95
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.22
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.04
|14.05
|Gavilon/Creston
|6.02
|14.00
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|6.15
|14.15
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|6.13
|XXX
|Agriland FS / Clarinda
|5.97
|14.20
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|6.22
|13.87
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|6.22
|XXX
|Omaha/Co. Bluffs
|6.22
|13.87-13.97
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|14.30
|Poet Energy, Corning
|5.92
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.17
|14.10
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|5.94
|13.85
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
|6.03
|13.90
Cash Grain Bids Wed. Jan. 26, 2022
Morgan Martin
