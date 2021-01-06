LocationCornBeans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  4.80 13.37 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 4.87 XXX 
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg4.79 XXX
Kansas City/Bartlett5.01 13.46 
United Farmers Red Oak4.77 13.17 
United Farmers Creston 4.78 13.07 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig4.83 XXX 
Gavilon/Shenandoah4.85 13.14 
Gavilon/Creston4.78 13.24 
Gavilon/Nebraska City4.81 13.24 
Green Plains Essex4.80 13.07 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 4.65 13.06 
Green Plains Shenandoah4.89 XXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda4.54 12.92 
Cargill/Council Bluffs4.95 13.61 
SIRE/Council Bluffs4.87 XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs4.73-4.83 13.24-13.27 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX 13.41 
Poet Energy, Corning4.77 XXX 
Scoular/Hancock4.81 13.16 
Craig Grain/Craig MO4.60 12.93 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene4.73 13.16 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.