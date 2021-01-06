Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..

Tonight

Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers overnight. Snow may mix in. Low 27F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.