|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.36
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.61
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.36
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.30
|8.59
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.15
|8.35
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.21
|8.36
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.26
|8.62
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.28
|8.50
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.28
|8.47
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.36
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.14
|8.46
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.16
|8.41
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.34
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.55
|8.41
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.31 - 3.37
|8.60 - 8.62
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.28
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.30
|8.36
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.43
|8.59
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.20
|8.42
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.25
|8.47
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.32
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.19
|8.31
