LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.36 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.61
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.36 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.30 8.59
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.15 8.35
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.21 8.36
 Gavilon/Creston 3.26 8.62
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.28 8.50
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.28 8.47
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.36 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 3.14 8.46
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.16 8.41
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.34 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.55 8.41
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.31 - 3.37 8.60 - 8.62
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.28 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.30 8.36
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.43 8.59
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.20 8.42
 United Farmers/Creston 3.25 8.47
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.32 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.19 8.31