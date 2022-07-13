LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.10 5.60 15.19 13.14 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.45 5.70 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.05 5.60 14.80 13.00 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.50 5.80 15.34 13.34 
United Farmers Red Oak7.00 5.55 14.70 12.80 
United Farmers Creston 7.13 5.52 14.55 12.75 
United Farmers Essex 6.90 5.53 14.60 12.75 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.99 6.05 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.93 5.57 14.81 12.75 
Gavilon/Creston7.18 5.67 14.71 12.82 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.18 5.65 15.01 12.97 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.10 5.65 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.80 5.35 14.94 12.73 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.29 5.62 14.68 13.06 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.28 5.70 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.99 13.19 
Poet Energy, Corning7.07 5.70 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.00 5.61 14.49 12.79 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.80 5.37 14.95 12.72 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.92 5.53 14.58 12.82 

