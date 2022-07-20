LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.92 5.55 14.97 12.97 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs   XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.89 5.55 14.52 12.82 
Kansas City/Bartlett    
United Farmers Red Oak6.92 5.50 14.52 12.62 
United Farmers Creston 7.05 5.47 14.37 12.57 
United Farmers Essex 6.82 5.48 14.42 12.57 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.91 6.00 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.97 5.50 14.34 12.60 
Gavilon/Creston7.07 5.60 14.37 12.67 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.07 5.58 14.49 12.82 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.17 5.60 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.71 5.29 14.58 12.56 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.12 5.70 14.73 13.21 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.07 5.65 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.72 13.02 
Poet Energy, Corning6.92 5.68 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.92 5.56 14.32 12.62 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.67 5.32 14.59 12.54 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.84 5.48 14.30 12.64 

