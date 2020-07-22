LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.13 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.55
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.11 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.07 8.63
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 2.88 8.30
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  2.97 8.33
 Gavilon/Creston 3.04 8.59
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.05 8.48
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.00 8.44
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.22 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 2.91 8.42
 Green Plains/Hopkins  2.93 8.46
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.08 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.31 8.85
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.08 - 3.13 8.59 - 8.67
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.04 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.05 8.35
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.17 8.59
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.00 8.36
 United Farmers/Creston 3.04 8.36
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.09 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 2.96 8.38