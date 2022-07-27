LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.95 5.68 14.90 13.75 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs   XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg    
Kansas City/Bartlett    
United Farmers Red Oak6.95 5.63 14.70 13.40 
United Farmers Creston 7.08 5.60 14.55 13.35 
United Farmers Essex 6.85 5.61 14.60 13.35 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.94 6.13 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.90 5.63 14.70 13.38 
Gavilon/Creston7.00 5.73 14.20 13.45 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.10 5.71 14.65 13.60 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.15 5.73 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.80 5.43 14.60 13.34 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.12 5.76 14.49 13.47 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.05 5.78 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.90 13.80 
Poet Energy, Corning6.95 5.81 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.90 5.69 14.80 13.40 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.70 5.45 14.49 13.32 
Heartland Co-op Randolph    

