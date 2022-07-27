|Location
|Old Crop - Corn
|New Crop - Corn
Old Crop - Beans
|New Crop - Beans
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|6.95
|5.68
|14.90
|13.75
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|United Farmers Red Oak
|6.95
|5.63
|14.70
|13.40
|United Farmers Creston
|7.08
|5.60
|14.55
|13.35
|United Farmers Essex
|6.85
|5.61
|14.60
|13.35
|Golden Triangle Energy Craig
|6.94
|6.13
|XXX
|XXX
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|6.90
|5.63
|14.70
|13.38
|Gavilon/Creston
|7.00
|5.73
|14.20
|13.45
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|7.10
|5.71
|14.65
|13.60
|Green Plains Shenandoah
|7.15
|5.73
|XXX
|XXX
|Agriland FS/Clarinda
|6.80
|5.43
|14.60
|13.34
|Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs
|7.12
|5.76
|14.49
|13.47
|SIRE/Council Bluffs
|7.05
|5.78
|XXX
|XXX
|Bunge/Co. Bluffs
|XXX
|XXX
|14.90
|13.80
|Poet Energy, Corning
|6.95
|5.81
|XXX
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|6.90
|5.69
|14.80
|13.40
|Craig Grain/Craig MO
|6.70
|5.45
|14.49
|13.32
|Heartland Co-op Randolph
Cash Grain Bids Wed. July 27, 2022
