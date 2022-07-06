LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.15 5.50 15.01 12.88 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.38 5.60 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.05 5.50 14.67 12.73 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.40 5.70 15.21 13.08 
United Farmers Red Oak7.00 5.35 14.67 12.48 
United Farmers Creston 7.03 5.32 14.37 12.43 
United Farmers Essex 6.90 5.35 14.57 12.43 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.99 5.95 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.00 5.40 14.58 12.53 
Gavilon/Creston7.00 5.55 14.38 12.60 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.00 5.50 14.68 12.75 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.30 5.55 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.10 5.25 14.56 12.46 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.12 5.54 14.64 12.79 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.25 5.60 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 14.86 12.92 
Poet Energy, Corning7.10 5.60 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.00 5.51 14.36 12.53 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.80 5.27 14.57 12.45 
Heartland Co-op Randolph6.84 5.43 14.58 12.54 

