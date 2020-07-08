|Location
|Corn
|Beans
|Bartlett/Council Bluffs
|3.31
|XXX
|Bunge/Council Bluffs
|XXX
|8.62
|SIRE Council Bluffs
|3.30
|XXX
|Cargill/Council Bluffs
|3.26
|8.60
|Agriland FS /Clarinda
|3.06
|8.39
|Heartland Co-op/Randolph
|3.13
|8.37
|Gavilon/Creston
|3.22
|8.53
|Gavilon/Nebraska City
|3.23
|8.51
|Gavilon/Shenandoah
|3.19
|8.48
|Golden Triangle/Craig
|3.30
|XXX
|Green Plains/Essex
|3.09
|8.47
|Green Plains/Hopkins
|3.11
|8.42
|Green Plains/Shenandoah
|3.24
|XXX
|Kansas City/Bartlett
|3.48
|8.82
|Omaha/Council Bluffs
|3.26 - 3.31
|8.61 - 8.63
|Poet Energy/Corning
|3.23
|XXX
|Scoular/Hancock
|3.24
|8.37
|St. Joseph/Bartlett
|3.39
|8.60
|United Farmers/Red Oak
|3.15
|8.38
|United Farmers/Creston
|3.20
|8.43
|Bartlett Grain/Hamburg
|3.27
|XXX
|Craig Grain/Craig
|3.14
|8.23
