LocationCornBeans
 Bartlett/Council Bluffs  3.31 XXX
 Bunge/Council Bluffs XXX 8.62
 SIRE Council Bluffs 3.30 XXX
 Cargill/Council Bluffs 3.26 8.60
 Agriland FS /Clarinda 3.06 8.39
 Heartland Co-op/Randolph  3.13 8.37
 Gavilon/Creston 3.22 8.53
 Gavilon/Nebraska City 3.23 8.51
 Gavilon/Shenandoah 3.19 8.48
 Golden Triangle/Craig 3.30 XXX
 Green Plains/Essex 3.09 8.47
 Green Plains/Hopkins  3.11 8.42
 Green Plains/Shenandoah 3.24 XXX
 Kansas City/Bartlett 3.48 8.82
 Omaha/Council Bluffs 3.26 - 3.31 8.61 - 8.63
 Poet Energy/Corning 3.23 XXX
 Scoular/Hancock 3.24 8.37
 St. Joseph/Bartlett 3.39 8.60
 United Farmers/Red Oak 3.15 8.38
 United Farmers/Creston 3.20 8.43
 Bartlett Grain/Hamburg 3.27 XXX
 Craig Grain/Craig 3.14 8.23