LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  7.61 6.56 16.80 14.75 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.66 6.67 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg7.46 6.57 16.55 14.60 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.76 6.76 17.10 14.90 
United Farmers Red Oak7.31 6.42 16.65 14.40 
United Farmers Creston 7.34 6.39 16.40 14.35 
United Farmers Essex 7.09 6.42 16.60 14.35 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.56 6.71 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.21 6.42 16.65 14.40 
Gavilon/Creston7.36 6.57 16.60 14.50 
Gavilon/Nebraska City7.41 6.57 16.80 14.65 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.46 6.62 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda6.99 6.31 16.56 14.39 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs7.85 6.87 16.63 14.73 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.61 6.67 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 17.00 14.85 
Poet Energy, Corning7.44 6.66 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.31 6.57 16.45 14.45 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.28 6.37 16.15 14.43 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.24 6.50 16.62 14.45 

