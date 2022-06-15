LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  8.12 6.86 16.59 14.88 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 8.24 6.96 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg8.06 6.86 16.39 14.74 
Kansas City/Bartlett8.34 7.06 16.89 14.98 
United Farmers Red Oak7.94 6.71 16.34 14.49 
United Farmers Creston 8.02 6.68 16.04 14.44 
United Farmers Essex 7.84 6.71 16.24 14.44 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig  XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah8.00 6.77 16.24 14.48 
Gavilon/Creston8.00 6.87 16.09 14.58 
Gavilon/Nebraska City8.07 6.87 16.49 14.74 
Green Plains Shenandoah8.14 6.91 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.42 6.61 16.48 14.47 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs8.12 6.96 16.47 14.88 
SIRE/Council Bluffs8.16 6.96 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.53 14.93 
Poet Energy, Corning7.99 6.96 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.99 6.87 16.24 14.53 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.79 6.66 16.14 14.52 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.91 6.79 16.31 14.56 

