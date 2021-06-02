LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.905.4315.44 13.64 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 7.05 5.68 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.855.41 XXX13.54 
Kansas City/Bartlett7.05 5.55 15.56 13.89 
United Farmers Red Oak6.90 5.36 15.63 13.54 
United Farmers Creston 6.87 5.33 15.53 13.49 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig7.05 5.43 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.90 5.43 15.85 13.56 
Gavilon/Creston6.85 5.55 15.75 13.57 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.91 5.45 15.7513.61 
Green Plains Essex6.75 5.33 15.73 13.39 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.80 5.18 15.53 13.34 
Green Plains Shenandoah7.00 5.50 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda7.04 5.27 15.50 13.48 
Cargill/Council Bluffs6.75 

5.72 

15.16 14.13 
SIRE/Council Bluffs7.05 5.53 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs7.10-7.20 XXX 15.25-15.43 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 15.87 13.73 
Poet Energy, Corning6.85 5.33 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.05 5.58 15.72 13.59 
Craig Grain/Craig MO6.48 5.22 15.13 13.42 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.88 5.41 15.69 13.50 

