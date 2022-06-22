LocationOld Crop - CornNew Crop - Corn

Old Crop - Beans

New Crop - Beans
St. Joseph/Bartlett  8.08 6.59 16.09 14.41 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs   XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg8.00 6.59 15.89 14.27 
Kansas City/Bartlett    
United Farmers Red Oak7.93 6.44 15.84 14.02 
United Farmers Creston 8.06 6.41 15.54 13.97 
United Farmers Essex 7.88 6.44 15.74 13.97 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig8.07 6.94 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah7.91 6.48 15.77 14.05 
Gavilon/Creston7.96 6.58 15.62 14.15 
Gavilon/Nebraska City8.00 6.58 15.92 14.30 
Green Plains Shenandoah8.08 6.64 XXXXXX
Agriland FS/Clarinda7.36 6.33 16.07 14.00 
Heartland Coop/Council Bluffs8.17 6.77 16.24 14.74 
SIRE/Council Bluffs8.18 6.69 XXX XXX
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 16.04 14.46 
Poet Energy, Corning8.03 6.69 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock7.98 6.60 15.64 14.06 
Craig Grain/Craig MO7.75 6.39 15.64 14.05 
Heartland Co-op Randolph7.88 6.51 15.76 14.08 

