LocationCorn - Old CropCorn - New CropBeans - Old CropBeans - New Crop
St. Joseph/Bartlett  6.28 5.06 14.01 12.60 
Bartlett/Council Bluffs 6.32 5.31 XXXXXX
Bartlett Grain/Hamburg6.21 5.04 XXX12.40 
Kansas City/Bartlett6.41 5.18 14.11 12.75 
United Farmers Red Oak6.26 4.99 13.71 12.40 
United Farmers Creston 6.18 4.96 13.61 12.35 
Golden Triangle Energy Craig6.43 5.36 XXXXXX
Gavilon/Shenandoah6.30 5.03 13.84 12.39 
Gavilon/Creston6.13 5.03 13.79 12.34 
Gavilon/Nebraska City6.18 5.05 13.84 12.44 
Green Plains Essex6.26 4.96 13.75 12.25 
Green Plains Grain/Hopkins 6.21 4.81 13.75 12.20 
Green Plains Shenandoah6.43 5.13 XXXXXX
Agriland FS / Clarinda6.25 4.85 13.76 12.39 
Cargill/Council Bluffs5.51 5.35 13.46 13.00 
SIRE/Council Bluffs6.31 5.16 XXX XXX
Omaha/Co. Bluffs6.28-6.34 XXX 13.72-14.02 XXX 
Bunge/Co. BluffsXXX XXX 13.96 12.60 
Poet Energy, Corning6.41 5.06 XXX XXX 
Scoular/Hancock6.29 5.21 13.76 12.45 
Craig Grain/Craig MO5.98 4.85 13.44 12.28 
Heartland Co-op Randolph/Imogene6.26 5.04 13.83 12.37 

Thank you for reading kmaland.com

At KMA, we attempt to be accurate in our reporting. If you see a typo or mistake in a story, please contact us by emailing kmaradio@kmaland.com.